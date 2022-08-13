Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

