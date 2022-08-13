Berenberg Bank Trims Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price to €4.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELROF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered Elior Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.