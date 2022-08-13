Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Price Performance

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($25.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,857.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,969.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,254.81.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Greggs

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton bought 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($17.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,506.23). In related news, insider Richard Hutton purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($17.93) per share, with a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,506.23). Also, insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($51,377.48). Insiders have acquired 3,122 shares of company stock worth $6,351,186 in the last 90 days.

About Greggs

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.