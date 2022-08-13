BEPRO Network Hits Market Cap of $9.68 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $260,677.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

