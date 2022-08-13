BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $223,229.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063696 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

