Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Up 37.3% in July

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

BLCM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 36,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

