Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Sherry L. Urban Sells 500 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) VP Sherry L. Urban sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $12,705.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
