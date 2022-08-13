Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Sherry L. Urban Sells 500 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) VP Sherry L. Urban sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $12,705.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

