BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of BeiGene worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in BeiGene by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BeiGene by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.