Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $23.92 million and $2.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 120,784,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

