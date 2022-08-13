B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 263,126 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 336.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,126 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 511.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,538. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.