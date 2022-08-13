B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 110,687 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,687 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 354,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHH traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $23.49. 751,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,402. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

