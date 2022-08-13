B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. 1,598,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.