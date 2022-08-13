BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BBQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. BBQ has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. BBQ had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $617,224.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 971,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BBQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.