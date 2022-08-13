Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $1.14

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $549,935.03 and approximately $16,485.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,512.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

