Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Price Performance

BASA stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.