Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 427 ($5.16).

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 355.40 ($4.29) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 577 ($6.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 326.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 354.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £963.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59.

Vesuvius Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

