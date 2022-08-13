Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

IMI opened at GBX 1,272 ($15.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,630.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,357.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

