Barclays Boosts Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $21.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Institutional Trading of Signify Health

About Signify Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Signify Health by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.