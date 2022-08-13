Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

