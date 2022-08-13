Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Down 2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 4,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNXAF shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Banxa from $7.01 to $4.82 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Banxa from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

