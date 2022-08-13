Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in July

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 792,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKIMF. Barclays lifted their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.60 ($5.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

