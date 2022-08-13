Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 999,143 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

DAL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

