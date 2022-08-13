Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 430,562 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1,244.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equitable were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,448 shares of company stock worth $4,966,000 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable Dividend Announcement

EQH stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.