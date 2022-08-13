Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

