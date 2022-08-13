Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 329.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

CRL stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

