Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,150. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

