Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.