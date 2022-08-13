Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

