Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 121.4% in July

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
