Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 121.4% in July

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

BBVA stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.