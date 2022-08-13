bAlpha (BALPHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,186.00

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $157,493.48 and $12,186.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.75 or 0.00035647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

