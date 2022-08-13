Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of BLDP opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

