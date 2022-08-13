Balancer Price Hits $7.27 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $311.13 million and $56.75 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00029628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00064445 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,488,321 coins and its circulating supply is 42,783,212 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

