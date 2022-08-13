Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.18.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BDGI opened at C$31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -318.50. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$37.05.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

