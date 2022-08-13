Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.18.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

BDGI opened at C$31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$22.54 and a twelve month high of C$37.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

