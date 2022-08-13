B. Riley Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $99.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRI. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Carter’s stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

