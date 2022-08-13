B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Down 0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 10,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 12,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

