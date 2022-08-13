B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,105 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $50,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $233.01. 957,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

