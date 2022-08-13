B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 13,350 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 3,248,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,672,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

