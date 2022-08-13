B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $70.77 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.95. 2,186,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.59. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

