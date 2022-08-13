B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,009,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,601. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

