B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $123,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.88. 836,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

