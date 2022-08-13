B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,880 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 2.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $157,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.84. 1,864,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

