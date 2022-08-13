B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 16,745 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of URI traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.55. The company had a trading volume of 321,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,371. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

