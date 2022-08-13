B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 16,700 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. The stock had a trading volume of 977,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,539. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

