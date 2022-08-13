B B H & B Inc. Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B B H & B Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 18.9% of B B H & B Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.95 on Friday, hitting $429.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,379. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

