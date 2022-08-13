B B H & B Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B B H & B Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.1% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,328,622 shares of company stock worth $28,473,212. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

