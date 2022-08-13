AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 26% against the US dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $68,649.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.