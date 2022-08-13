Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 8,482 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 732,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

