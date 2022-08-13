Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $239.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

