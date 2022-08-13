Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $28,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $53.65. 162,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

