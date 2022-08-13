Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

